"Phoenix" border guards used small arms to shoot down Russian FPV drones and neutralised enemy ambush on road. VIDEO

Soldiers from the ‘Phoenix’ border guard unit shot down Russian FPV drones with small arms and neutralised an enemy ambush drone in the Kostiantynivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, whilst moving into combat positions, a group of border guards led by a soldier with the call sign ‘Multik’ spotted enemy drones and opened fire on them.

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Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Russian FPV drones whilst they were still in the air, and also neutralised a ‘waiting’ drone that was positioned in the middle of the road, awaiting the approach of the Defence Forces.

Footage of the border guards’ combat operations was shared on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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