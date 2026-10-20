Russia has attacked Khmelnytskyi region: two people have been injured, residential buildings have been damaged, and fire has broken out factory
As a result of the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region on 20 October, two residents of the Kamianets-Podilskyi district sustained shrapnel wounds. Four residential buildings and two cars were damaged.
Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Kamianets-Podilskyi District
- As a result of today’s enemy attack in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district, two local residents sustained shrapnel wounds and sought treatment at a medical facility. Medical staff are providing them with the necessary care.
- Balconies and windows in three blocks of flats and one detached house were also damaged. Two cars were damaged.
Khmelnytskyi District
In addition, the attack caused a fire at a factory in the Khmelnytskyi district. Emergency services are on the scene.
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