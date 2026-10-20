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Russians hit residential building in Kherson: woman and three children injured
A 36-year-old woman and three children aged 12 and 13 were injured in Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson on October 20.
The Kherson City Administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.
- "At around 4 p.m., a woman and three children were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson’s Korabelnyi district," the statement reads.
- A munition hit a house where a 36-year-old Kherson resident, a 12-year-old boy, and two girls aged 12 and 13 were staying.
- All four sustained blast injuries and acute stress reactions.
- After receiving the necessary medical care, they were prescribed outpatient treatment.
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