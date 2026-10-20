Trump pressures Zelenskyy. Why replacing president will not solve his problem / Uncensored. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is discussing a possible second term and calling for at least a 60-day truce to prepare for elections.

But who would benefit from this scenario, would his rivals be able to compete on equal terms, and how can voting be ensured for military personnel and Ukrainians abroad? The issue of elections is becoming increasingly intertwined with pressure on Ukraine over the terms for ending the war.

Journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyses Zelenskyy’s statements, Donald Trump’s rhetoric, and attempts to portray territorial concessions as a favourable deal. Why would a change of president not mean Ukrainians agree to Russian demands, and where is the line between criticism of Ukraine’s government and other countries’ right to determine our future?

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