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News Drone attack on Chernihiv
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Russian UAV attacks transport infrastructure in Chernihiv: fire breaks out

Russian drone strike sparks fire at Chernihiv transport infrastructure

On the evening of October 20, Russian forces attacked transport infrastructure in Chernihiv with a drone.

City Military Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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"An enemy UAV attacked Chernihiv’s transport infrastructure," he wrote.

  • A fire broke out at the crash site.
  • No one was injured in the attack.

See more: Russian forces struck Chernihiv: 4-year-old girl and her mother were killed. Child was injured (updated). PHOTOS

As a reminder, Russian forces struck Chernihiv on October 18, damaging an educational institution in the city.

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transport (78) Chernihiv (271) Chernihiv region (590) Chernihivskyy district (170)
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