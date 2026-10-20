Russian UAV attacks transport infrastructure in Chernihiv: fire breaks out
On the evening of October 20, Russian forces attacked transport infrastructure in Chernihiv with a drone.
City Military Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported this, Censor.NET reports.
"An enemy UAV attacked Chernihiv’s transport infrastructure," he wrote.
- A fire broke out at the crash site.
- No one was injured in the attack.
As a reminder, Russian forces struck Chernihiv on October 18, damaging an educational institution in the city.
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