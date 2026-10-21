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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Border guards from "Unit-A" unit demonstrated salvo from a RAK SA-12 MLRS targeting ruscists’ positions, along with results of strike. VIDEO

Border guards from the ‘Unit-A’ artillery unit carried out precision strikes using the RAK SA-12 multiple launch rocket system against the positions of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders fired a salvo of rocket projectiles at the enemy positions that had been identified.

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As a result of the precise strikes, the enemy positions were destroyed.

Footage of the RAK SA-12 MLRS crew in action and the results of the strikes on the occupiers’ positions were published on the State Border Guard Service’s official Telegram channel.

Watch more: Air Force pilots carried out air strike, destroying enemy depot containing drones and ammunition. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian pilots from RX LOST unit destroy 10 Russian UAVs overnight using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12744) State Border Patrol (1653) border guard (375) elimination (8242) MLRS (228)
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