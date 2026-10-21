Air Force pilots carried out air strike, destroying enemy depot containing drones and ammunition. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision strike on a Russian drone and ammunition depot, resulting in the building being destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance units identified the storage site for enemy drones and ammunition, after which they passed the target coordinates on to crews of the Ukrainian Air Force.
The pilots carried out an air strike on the identified target. As a result of a direct hit, the building was destroyed and the ammunition stored inside began to detonate.
Footage of the destruction was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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