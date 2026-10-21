ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12100 visitors online
News Russian relations with Iran Cooperation between Russia and Iran
1 142 11

Russia may have shared intelligence with Iran, - Zelenskyy

Putin provides Iran with drone components and satellite intelligence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to assist Iran.

He said this during a press conference in Oslo, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Cooperation Between Moscow and Tehran

"I think Putin is helping Iran and has helped it in the past, because we've seen various components of drones that Russia has transferred to Iran. I also think they've shared intelligence with the Iranians, including satellite data and other information. That's what we know," said the head of state.

Read more: Pentagon has ordered U.S. military to prepare to resume strikes against Iran, - Axios

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (10073) Iran (872) Russia (14652)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 