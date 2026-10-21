Russia may have shared intelligence with Iran, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to assist Iran.

He said this during a press conference in Oslo, according to Censor.NET.

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Cooperation Between Moscow and Tehran

"I think Putin is helping Iran and has helped it in the past, because we've seen various components of drones that Russia has transferred to Iran. I also think they've shared intelligence with the Iranians, including satellite data and other information. That's what we know," said the head of state.

Read more: Pentagon has ordered U.S. military to prepare to resume strikes against Iran, - Axios