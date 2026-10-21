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Morning drone attack on Kyiv: in Desnianskyi District, UAV crashed into parked cars
On the morning of October 21, 2026, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. There have been consequences.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to him, a UAV crashed into parked cars in the Desnianskyi District.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.
Klitschko also reports that a drone was observed crashing in an open area in the Solomianskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no fire broke out.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
This news story will be updated
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