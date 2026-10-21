Khmara and Drapatyi discussed scaling up PAC-3 deliveries with Lockheed Martin delegation. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy and Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara held a meeting with a delegation from Lockheed Martin led by Orlando Sanchez Jr, President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The parties discussed the importance of stable arms supplies and further cooperation.

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"The value of the F-16s to the Air Force was discussed separately. At present, these aircraft are one of the key means of countering Russian jet drones.



It is also important for Ukraine to expand the geographical scope of aircraft maintenance, in particular through localisation. These issues were raised during the talks," the statement reads.

Khmara emphasised that Ukraine is committed to a long-term partnership with Lockheed Martin.

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"It is important to ramp up arms deliveries and do everything possible to ensure that as many F-16s as possible are operational and flying in Ukrainian airspace," he noted.

There is also a particular focus on scaling up the supply of PAC-3 interceptors to counter ballistic missiles.

"We look forward to mutually beneficial cooperation with Lockheed Martin for years to come. Ukraine is ready to share its unique combat experience so that, together, we can make defence solutions more effective in the context of modern warfare," the Ministry of Defence concluded.