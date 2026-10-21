Russian attacks cause power outages in six regions; outage schedules involve up to two tiers — Ukrenergo

As of the morning of October 21, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left consumers in six regions of Ukraine without power. In some regions, hourly power outages—with up to two rounds of outages—will remain in effect until the end of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing NEC "Ukrenergo."

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Power outages have been reported in the Kyiv, Odesa, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to the company, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions over the past day and overnight. The situation was also affected by damage to infrastructure resulting from previous shelling.

Utility workers have begun restoration work wherever the security situation allows.

Due to the consequences of the attacks, some regions will implement power-limitation schedules for industry and hourly power outages for residential customers, with up to two rounds of outages, through the end of the day.

At the same time, electricity consumption is rising. As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, it was 2.7% higher than at the same time the previous day.

"Ukrenergo" has urged Ukrainians to limit their use of high-power electrical appliances in the evening—from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As a reminder, emergency power outages have been implemented in parts of Kyiv’s Obolon, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

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