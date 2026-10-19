UN chief strongly condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and is "deeply concerned" about attacks on Russia

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and expressed concern over the rising number of civilian casualties from attacks by Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Russian territory.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said this, according to Ukrinform’s correspondent in New York, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities: UN reports rising casualties

According to Dujarric, Guterres strongly condemned the daily attacks by Russian forces on Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro and other Ukrainian cities.

The spokesperson said the strikes were killing and injuring large numbers of civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. Damage to energy facilities ahead of winter is a particular concern.

At the same time, the UN chief is concerned about the increasing number of civilian casualties resulting from Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, particularly in the St. Petersburg area.

"All attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop, wherever they occur. Violations of international humanitarian law must cease immediately," Dujarric stressed.

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Assistance to evacuees and damage to Red Cross premises in Kherson

The UN and its humanitarian partners continue to help evacuate people from frontline areas of Ukraine. The organisation also supports those forced to leave their homes because of the fighting.

According to the spokesperson, humanitarian work continues despite growing security threats and attacks on civilian and humanitarian facilities.

Dujarric also expressed the UN’s concern over Sunday’s shelling, which damaged the Ukrainian Red Cross premises in Kherson.

According to the UN, at least 328 civilians were killed and another 2,105 were injured in Ukraine in September. The total number of people killed and injured was 85% higher than in September 2025, when 249 people were killed and 1,068 were injured.

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