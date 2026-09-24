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Zelenskyy at UN General Assembly: Russia has used over 2,100 missiles and 63,000 drones against Ukraine this year. Would your country have withstood it?
Since the beginning of this year, Russia has used more than 2,100 missiles of various types and 63,000 attack drones of various types against Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his address to the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports
Weapons used by Russia
He said more than 950 of the missiles were ballistic.
Of the 63,000 attack drones of various types that Russia used against Ukraine in the first eight months of this year, more than 7,700 were jet-powered Shaheds - "a truly destructive and dangerous weapon."
Ukraine has endured
"Would your country have withstood it if, God forbid, you had faced something like this? Ukraine has," Zelenskyy stressed.
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