Ukraine could receive €17 billion in aid this year, but reforms are needed, - Costa

The European Union may provide Ukraine with an additional 17 billion euros in aid this year, but only if reforms are implemented.

This was stated by European Council President António Costa, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"Our determination to support Ukraine and its people is stronger than ever. This year, 16 billion euros have already been disbursed as part of the defense component of the loan to Ukraine.

"In addition, 17 billion euros in budget support will be provided this year. However, these funds are contingent on the implementation of the necessary reforms," he said.

Koshta emphasized that Europe will provide "funding for Ukraine's needs, as required through 2027."

Read more: Europe may offer Putin ’freeze’ on war or exchange of Donbas for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, - FT

Currently, Europe and its member states account for 80% of the foreign aid provided to Ukraine. According to Koshta, other "international partners must also step up and intensify their efforts."

The President of the European Council is also convinced that the pursuit of peace must be accompanied by constant pressure on the aggressor.

"Our goal remains the same—a just and lasting peace on terms that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and security," he concluded.

Read more: ’Without Ukraine, there will be no final decisions on ending war,’ - Poland’s Defence Minister

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