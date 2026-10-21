Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on ’Epicentr’ in Pervomaisk: fire has already been extinguished. PHOTOS
Last night, Russian forces carried out an attack on a shopping centre in the city of Pervomaisk in the Mykolaiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
People were injured
According to preliminary reports, eight people were injured – five women and three men. Two of them were hospitalised.
A large-scale fire broke out at the scene. Due to the threat of further shelling, rescue workers were forced to suspend operations and move personnel to a safe distance. Firefighters have now extinguished the blaze.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the occupiers had attacked ‘Epicentr’ in Pervomaisk with a drone.
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