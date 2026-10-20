Occupiers attack "Epitsentr" shopping centre in Pervomaisk with drone: people injured

On the evening of October 20, Russian forces attacked the "Epitsentr" shopping centre in Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, with a drone.

As Censor.NET reports, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov announced this on his Telegram channel.

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"This evening, the enemy once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region," he wrote.

Read more: Mykolaiv was hit by massive attacks by Russian Federation: four people were killed and 19 wounded, including children

A UAV struck the "Epitsentr" shopping centre in Pervomaisk.

We currently have information about two injured women.

Medics are providing them with the necessary care. Information on casualties and other consequences of the attack is being clarified.

Read more: Russia attacked Kherson and Mykolaiv regions: one dead and 18 wounded