Russians attacked residential area of Mykolaiv with attack drone: four houses damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on October 19, Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with an attack drone.
Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"Today, during the day, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with an attack drone. A residential area of the city was hit," he wrote.
- Four private houses were damaged.
- Fortunately, no one was injured.
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