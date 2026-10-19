ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16416 visitors online
News Drone attack on Mykolaiv
668 1

Russians attacked residential area of Mykolaiv with attack drone: four houses damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on October 19, Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with an attack drone.

Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Today, during the day, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with an attack drone. A residential area of the city was hit," he wrote.

  • Four private houses were damaged.
  • Fortunately, no one was injured.

See more: Russia shelled seven regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and injuries. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian drone attack damages four houses in Mykolaiv
Russian drone attack damages four houses in Mykolaiv
Russian drone attack damages four houses in Mykolaiv

Read more: Occupiers launched UAV strikes against Mykolaiv’s energy and industrial infrastructure: one person was killed

Author: 

Mykolayiv (488) Mykolaiv region (675) Mykolayivskyy district (139)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 