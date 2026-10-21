Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine may move border checkpoints to Moldova

Moldovan authorities are discussing with Ukraine the possibility of conducting joint border control on Moldovan territory. This is in response to regular Russian attacks near the shared border.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing NewsMaker, which quotes a statement by Moldovan Interior Minister Daniela Misail-Nikitin.

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According to the minister, due to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s border regions, Moldova has already withdrawn its border guards and customs officers from four border crossing points located on Ukrainian territory.

Chisinau is currently negotiating with Kyiv to deploy Ukrainian border guards to Moldovan territory to carry out joint border control.

Misail-Nikitin noted that such measures are intended to minimize the risks associated with the war and attacks near the state border.

According to her, this currently involves two border crossing points. In the medium term, the parties may consider similar measures for other border crossing points, depending on the security situation.

In early October, Serhii Derkach, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development, announced that the parties were developing a roadmap for relocating certain border crossing points. According to him, several pilot projects were planned to be implemented within three months.

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