Occupiers attacked enterprise in Chernihiv: one person was killed and another injured

This morning, October 21, Russian troops struck an enterprise in Chernihiv, killing one person.

This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

"The enemy attacked one of the city's enterprises. Details regarding the consequences are being clarified," the statement reads.

It is noted that, according to updated information, one person suffered a blast injury. The person received medical attention at the scene.

Read more: Russian UAV attacks transport infrastructure in Chernihiv: fire breaks out

Victim of the attack

He later reported a second strike.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a second strike by an enemy UAV, one person who was near the site of the explosion was killed," said the head of the CMA

Read more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv with drones: people injured, critical infrastructure facilities damaged (updated)