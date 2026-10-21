Occupiers attacked enterprise in Chernihiv: one person was killed and another injured
This morning, October 21, Russian troops struck an enterprise in Chernihiv, killing one person.
This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The enemy attacked one of the city's enterprises. Details regarding the consequences are being clarified," the statement reads.
It is noted that, according to updated information, one person suffered a blast injury. The person received medical attention at the scene.
Victim of the attack
He later reported a second strike.
"Unfortunately, as a result of a second strike by an enemy UAV, one person who was near the site of the explosion was killed," said the head of the CMA
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