Russian Federation attack on Uman: five people injured, two of whom have been hospitalized
As a result of the Russian attack on Uman in the Cherkasy region, five people are currently known to have been injured.
Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the condition of the victims, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to reports, five local residents sought medical attention overnight.
Two of them are currently hospitalized. Their condition is not serious.
Repeated strike
It is also reported that new explosions were heard in the city around 12:00.
"We are assessing the damage. No reports of casualties have been received," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.
What led up to this
As a reminder, on the night of October 21, Russian forces attacked the Cherkasy region with strike drones. The enemy targeted Uman.
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