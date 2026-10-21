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Ukraine is ready for peace agreement provided that majority of Ukraine’s territory is preserved, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is prepared to freeze the war at the current lines, describing this as a realistic path to bringing it to an end.
He made these remarks during an interview on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The presenter asked Zelenskyy: "Would you agree to a peace deal that freezes everything as it stands right now? Where you still retain 75 per cent or more of your country’s territory. Regardless of how it all began. Would you agree to the current state of affairs?"
"Yes. We need to freeze this situation now, and I believe this is the realistic path to ending this war," replied the president.
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