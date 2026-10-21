Ruscists attacked gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region – "Naftogaz"

Russian occupiers attacked gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv region in the morning.

The Naftogaz press service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"An enemy drone hit one of the units at a production site. The security situation currently makes it impossible to assess the consequences of the strike," the statement said.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out more than 400 strikes on Naftogaz Group facilities, twice as many as last year.

Read more: Ruscists attacked energy infrastructure in various areas of the Lviv region with "Shahed" jet-powered drones