ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13347 visitors online
News Attacks on the energy sector
410 2

Ruscists attacked gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region – "Naftogaz"

Russian drone hits Naftogaz production site in Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers attacked gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv region in the morning.

The Naftogaz press service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"An enemy drone hit one of the units at a production site. The security situation currently makes it impossible to assess the consequences of the strike," the statement said.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out more than 400 strikes on Naftogaz Group facilities, twice as many as last year.

Read more: Ruscists attacked energy infrastructure in various areas of the Lviv region with "Shahed" jet-powered drones

Author: 

Naftogaz (251) shoot out (19465) Kharkiv region (2077)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 