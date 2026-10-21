’Ukraine’s surrender would mean surrender of all its allies,’ - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasised that Ukraine’s surrender in the war with Russia would mean the surrender of all its allies.

According to DW, Merz made this statement during an economic forum in Berlin on 21 October, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Ukraine’s surrender is out of the question

Mr Merz noted that Germany and other European countries remain ready to enter into negotiations at any time.

"We are providing support to Ukraine not in order to drag out this war. But Ukraine’s surrender – or even its unconditional surrender – is out of the question. After all, that would mean the surrender of us all," he said.

Hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation

According to the Chancellor, Russian disinformation and hybrid attacks pose the greatest threat to Germany’s security. He accused Moscow of launching a "fundamental attack on the political order established after the end of the Cold War".

"My greatest concern at the moment is not our economy, nor the US or China, but Russia’s influence on our society," said Merz.

He explained that this involved sabotage, hybrid attacks on communications systems and attempts to destabilise Germany.

Merz emphasised that such attacks take place every day, yet their significance within the country is still underestimated.

What led up to it

It should be recalled that, the day before, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, stated that US negotiators had been trying for a year and a half to force Ukraine to capitulate on the terms set by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.