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News African mercenaries of Russian army
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African mercenary fighting for Russia shoots himself in head after hearing approaching Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO 18+

On one sector of the front, a Ukrainian drone recorded the moment an African mercenary in the Russian army shot himself dead after hearing an approaching FPV drone operated by Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

As Censor.NET reports, the occupier shot himself in the head with an assault rifle before the Defence Forces’ drone struck.

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The footage shows the mercenary sitting amid the ruins of a destroyed building, hoping to wait out Ukrainian UAV operations.

However, upon hearing one of the drones approaching, he shot himself in the head.

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