Estonia is preparing to transfer significant number of locomotives to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that Estonia is working on transferring a significant number of locomotives to Ukraine to support rail services.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Sybiha’s post on the social media platform X.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Estonia is preparing locomotives for Ukraine

During a conversation with the Estonian Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, Andrii Sybiha spoke about the latest Russian attacks, the situation on the front line and the progress of peace efforts.

He also outlined Ukraine’s urgent needs in terms of strengthening its defences and preparing for winter. The minister paid particular attention to the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure.

Sybiha thanked his Estonian colleague and Estonia for their work on the transfer of the locomotives.

"I am deeply grateful to Margus and Estonia for confirming today that they are working to send a significant number of locomotives to Ukraine. We greatly appreciate this support for the vital transport routes that keep our economy running and ensure the well-being of our citizens," he said.

Read more: Sooner Russian oil refineries are completely destroyed, better — Estonian Prime Minister Michal

Sanctions against Russia and further aid for Ukraine

The ministers also discussed the forthcoming Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, to be held in Tallinn, and its expected outcomes.

According to Sybiha, the parties agree on the need to step up pressure on Moscow. They discussed further steps to tighten EU sanctions against Russia, increase defence aid to Ukraine – in particular under the NATO PURL initiative – and hold Russia to account for its crimes.

As a reminder, on 13 September, Russia struck a passenger train locomotive near the border with Poland. Following this, Sybiha called on partner countries to provide Ukraine with locomotives in response to Russia’s systematic attacks on the railway infrastructure.

At the end of September, it was reported that Germany had handed over a further 10 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia to help restore the railway infrastructure.