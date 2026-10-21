War has gone underground: "Khartiia" releases footage of Operation "Veles". VIDEO

The 2nd Khartiia Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine has released the first footage of the underground Operation "Veles", which it is conducting alongside other units of the Defence Forces.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders shared the footage on their Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Khartiia" shows how Ukrainian troops operate underground

The released footage shows Ukrainian troops carrying out tasks underground. The corps has yet to disclose details about the objectives, location or progress of Operation "Veles".

Khartiia explained that constant aerial surveillance is making it increasingly difficult to move openly on the battlefield.

"When the battlefield became transparent, the war went underground," the corps said.

Operation "Veles" is being conducted jointly with other units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

Brigadier General Ihor "Kornet" Obolienskyi, commander of the 2nd Khartiia Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, commented on the troops’ work: "We have extraordinary people; we are an invincible nation."

The corps promised to share more information about the operation soon.

Watch more: Swarm of FPV drones attacked Russian occupier hiding in trench. VIDEO