Swarm of FPV drones attacked Russian occupier hiding in trench. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a massive attack by Ukrainian FPV drones on a Russian occupier who was attempting to hide from the drones in a trench in the middle of open countryside.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a field, scattered trees and a trench in which the Russian soldier is located.

Ukrainian operators direct several FPV drones towards the enemy’s position. Explosions and smoke rising above the shelter are visible in the footage. At least four drones are circling above the Russian soldier.

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One of the drones approaches the trench, whilst explosions continue nearby. In some frames, debris thrown up by the blast wave can be seen in the air.

Despite the smoke, the operator continues the flight directly towards the enemy position. Towards the end of the footage, an occupier in the trench comes into the UAV’s field of view.

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