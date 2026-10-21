Khyzhak Brigade soldier Serhii Medientsev killed on front line. PHOTOS

Patrol Police Senior Lieutenant Serhii Medientsev, call sign "SS", was killed while carrying out a combat mission.

The National Police reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to the report, Serhii joined the Kyiv Patrol Police Directorate in 2020.

When the full-scale invasion began, he joined the Khyzhak Brigade under the Patrol Police Department. He served in the artillery and trained as a UAV pilot in 2026.

"We began this journey together. From the first mortar rounds through hundreds of dangerous situations in which we faced fear time and again. You were someone we could always rely on, a true warrior and someone we could lean on. Sadly, war takes the best…," his comrade, call sign Chudo, said of him.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Serhii’s family and loved ones. We share your pain and bow our heads in memory of the Warrior who gave his life defending Ukraine," the police added.

See more: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade combat medic Maryna Hrytsenko posthumously awarded title of Hero of Ukraine. PHOTO

Revenge against the occupiers

The report also said that Khyzhak Brigade soldiers inscribed FPV drones with messages of revenge for their fallen friend and sent them towards the enemy occupiers’ positions.

"We will avenge him. May Serhii Medientsev’s memory live on. Forever in the ranks," the police statement said.

See more: Former Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine national team footballer Roman Maksymiuk killed in war. PHOTO



