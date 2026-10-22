Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on warehouse facilities in Kirovohrad region. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district in the Kirovohrad region this evening.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The strike caused a fire in some warehouse buildings.
The work of the rescue services was hampered by the large scale of the fire and the threat of further strikes.
The fire has now been contained. Preliminary reports indicate there are no fatalities or injuries.
Rescue workers are continuing to work at the scene.
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