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News Shelling of Kirovohrad region
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Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on warehouse facilities in Kirovohrad region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district in the Kirovohrad region this evening.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The strike caused a fire in some warehouse buildings.

The work of the rescue services was hampered by the large scale of the fire and the threat of further strikes.

The fire has now been contained. Preliminary reports indicate there are no fatalities or injuries.

Rescue workers are continuing to work at the scene.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on the Kirovohrad region: three people killed in Kropyvnytskyi (updated)

Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out
Russia attacked warehouses in the Kirovohrad region: a fire broke out

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shoot out (19491) Kirovohrad region (154) Kropyvnytskyy district (44)
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