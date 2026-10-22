Two people were killed, and children were among nine injured: Donetsk region police are documenting aftermath of Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces have carried out 1,894 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

Twelve settlements came under fire: the towns of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk; the villages of Bilbasivka, Myrne, Novodonetske and Oleksandrivka; the settlement of Raigorodok; and the villages of Hromova Balka, Krynytsi, Oleksandrivka and Ocheretine.

A total of 92 civilian structures were damaged, including 70 residential buildings.

In Druzhkivka, the Russians killed a person using an FPV drone.

One person was killed last night in a residential area of Kramatorsk. Yesterday, six strikes were recorded in the city – one block of flats and five private houses were damaged, along with an infrastructure facility, a civilian car and a national flag.

Slovyansk endured 16 enemy strikes, three of which were bombing raids. Eight residents were injured, including two children. Six blocks of flats and four private homes, a hotel, a shop, a petrol station, infrastructure facilities and 10 cars were damaged. One person was wounded in Raigorodok.

In Novodonetsk, 23 blocks of flats were damaged as a result of six aerial bombs hitting the area. In the village of Oleksandrivka, two KAB bombs damaged 18 private homes, an educational establishment and a farm building. In Bilbasivka, a medical clinic was damaged; in Krynytsi, four private homes were damaged; in Ocheretine, a shop and a vehicle belonging to a humanitarian mission were damaged; and in Hromova Balka, a private home was damaged.









See more: Russians have advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Vilne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP