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Russians have advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Vilne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing near two settlements in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Vilne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Map update

DeepState has recorded the Russian army’s advance in two districts
DeepState has recorded the Russian army’s advance in two districts

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novyi Donbas, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6398) Kramatorskyy district (1257) Pokrovskyy district (1413) Ray-Oleksandrivka (14) Vilne (4) DeepState (580)
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