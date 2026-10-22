Russians have advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Vilne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing near two settlements in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Vilne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

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Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novyi Donbas, – DeepState. MAP