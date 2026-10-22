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Russians have advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Vilne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing near two settlements in the Donetsk region
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Vilne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
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