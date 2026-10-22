In Kyiv, Holy Vvedenskyi Monastery of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was damaged as result of shelling by Russian Federation

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 22 in Kyiv, the Holy Vvedenskyi Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was damaged. According to reports, two parishioners were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a report from the news outlet "Union of Orthodox Journalists."

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According to the publication, debris damaged the monastery’s roof. There are also reports of two parishioners being injured. No information is currently available regarding their condition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously confirmed that the monastery was among the structures damaged as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Russian troops attacked Kyiv and a number of other regions in Ukraine, firing 21 ballistic missiles at the capital. Residential buildings, power facilities, and infrastructure sustained damage. According to preliminary data, 34 people were injured as a result of the strikes across the country, including five children, and two people were killed.

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