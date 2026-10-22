More than 50% of U.S. citizens believe that Trump has committed offenses that constitute grounds for impeachment, and more than two-thirds expect Democrats to attempt to impeach him if they win a majority in the House of Representatives.

This is according to a Politico poll, as reported by Censor.NET

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"Overall, 54% of Americans—including 81% of voters who plan to support Democrats in the midterm elections and a quarter of Republican voters—believe that Trump has engaged in conduct that warrants impeachment," the publication writes.

More than 41% of respondents said that Trump used the presidency for his own financial gain or to enrich his family. One-third of those surveyed believe that Democrats should first and foremost investigate how he became wealthy, while another third believe they should focus on investigating his administration’s harsh immigration policies.

Read more: "Trump abandoned Ukraine and sided with Russia," — Bill Clinton

At the same time, a majority of supporters of both Republicans and Democrats noted that Trump’s first two impeachments had no effect whatsoever on the president or his political course.

More Americans believe that a new impeachment would make Trump more popular (24%) than less popular (18%).

Read more: Trump and Putin’s "diesel deal" derailed peace process between Ukraine and Russia, -Pavel