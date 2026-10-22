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News Destruction of Russian equipment
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Russian EW station, command and observation post, UAV command post and logistics depot hit – General Staff

Ukraine hits Russian EW station, UAV post and depot – General Staff

On 21 October and overnight into 22 October, Ukrainian Defence Forces units struck a number of Russian military targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Targets struck in Russia

  • A Russian electronic warfare station was hit near Hulevka in Russia’s Bryansk region.

The General Staff noted that strikes on electronic warfare systems increase the Ukrainian Defence Forces’ ability to use unmanned systems effectively.

Read more: Russian military casualties are rising: nearly 37,000 in less than month in October, with 2,250 occupiers killed per day, - General Staff

Strikes in temporarily occupied territory

  • A command and observation post of a Russian unit near Vyshneve in Zaporizhzhia region.
  • A Russian UAV command post near Lankove in Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff said the strikes reduce Russia’s ability to attack Ukrainian Defence Forces positions and frontline communities with drones.

Watch more: War has gone underground: "Khartiia" releases footage of Operation "Veles". VIDEO

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Bryansk (106) Armed Forces HQ (5679) Zaporizhzhia region (2478) Luhansk region (1483)
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