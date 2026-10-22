NACP begins lifestyle monitoring of former Prosecutor General Kravchenko following media investigation into UAE villa

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has begun monitoring the lifestyle of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko following a media investigation into his former mother-in-law’s property in Dubai.

This was stated in NACP’s response to an inquiry from the NGO Anti-Corruption Headquarters, Censor.NET reports.

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NACP’s response

"The information (from the journalistic investigation — ed.) will be taken into account during the lifestyle monitoring of former Prosecutor General R. A. Kravchenko," the agency said.

Read more: NACP launches full verification of Halushchenko’s declaration – "Servant of People" Radina

More about the investigation

Journalists from Schemes (a Radio Liberty project) found that on 20 July 2023, Alina Shkrobanets, the mother of Kravchenko’s then-wife Olena Shkrobanets, invested about $670,000 in the construction of a villa measuring more than 143 square metres in Dubai’s Damac Lagoons residential development.

At the time, Kravchenko headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. The journalists obtained the property information from leaked Dubai Land Department records through a collaboration with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Read more: NACP explained why it did not publish information on verification of Yermak’s declaration

During the same period, Kravchenko declared the right to temporarily use his mother-in-law’s 2013 Infiniti QX70. He divorced Olena Shkrobanets in November 2024 and became Prosecutor General in the summer of 2025.

That same year, according to the property records, Alina Shkrobanets sold the villa to Andrii Keibash, manager of the La Veranda restaurant in Kyiv.

Alina Shkrobanets told Schemes that she had not bought property in the UAE and suggested that her details might have been used without her knowledge. She said she was friends with Keibash but had never discussed property with him, and had not spoken to Kravchenko for more than two years.

Keibash confirmed that he bought the villa in 2025 for nearly $670,000 but denied buying it from Alina Shkrobanets. During his conversation with a journalist, the restaurateur could not recall whom he had bought it from. He agreed to review the documents at the journalists’ request but later stopped responding. Keibash said Kravchenko had simply been "his guest".

Ihor Shkrobanets, Alina Shkrobanets’s husband and a member of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, said he knew nothing about his wife buying property in the UAE. He also said that Kravchenko had introduced him to Keibash. The property does not appear in Ihor Shkrobanets’s declaration. Olena Shkrobanets said she knew nothing about the Dubai property. The journalists had been unable to obtain a comment from Ruslan Kravchenko by the time the investigation was published.

Read more: NACP launches full verification of Halushchenko’s declaration – "Servant of People" Radina