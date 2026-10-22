1 168 7
Russian missile damaged Museum of Ukrainian Diaspora in Kyiv. PHOTO
The building of the Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora, a branch of the Museum of Kyiv History, was damaged during Russia’s massive missile attack on Kyiv overnight on October 22. The damage has forced the museum to suspend visits.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Museum of Kyiv History.
The attack shattered windows and damaged the building’s facade and roof. Specialists are working to repair the damage.
The museum said it would be closed to visitors for the next few days. It will announce a reopening date later.
- As a reminder, on the night of 22 October, Russian troops launched a massive missile strike on Kyiv. In particular, during the attack, the occupiers used three ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password