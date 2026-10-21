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News UAV attack on Kyiv
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Architecture building at KNUBA was damaged as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of a drone attack on Kyiv on the night of 21 October, the building housing the Faculty of Architecture at Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by the blast wave.

This was reported on the official Facebook page of KNUBA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, there were no casualties. According to preliminary information, 65 windows were damaged. This was confirmed by the National Police of Ukraine.

KNUBA notes that teaching is currently taking place with an enhanced remote learning component – until 30 October.

See more: SSU reported that it had exposed further six propagandists of Russian imperialism. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

In Kyiv, a building at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by a Russian attack
In Kyiv, a building at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by a Russian attack
In Kyiv, a building at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by a Russian attack
In Kyiv, a building at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by a Russian attack
In Kyiv, a building at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by a Russian attack

What led up to it?

  • It was previously reported that a ‘Shahed’ drone struck a 24-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district: two people were killed, and one was injured.
  • The Minister of Education and Science, Andrii Butenko, stated that on the night of 21 October, the educational infrastructure of at least three Ukrainian universities was damaged. Damage was recorded in the Cherkasy and Poltava regions and in the capital.

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Kyiv (3483) shoot out (19465) Donetsk National Univesity (28)
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