Architecture building at KNUBA was damaged as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of a drone attack on Kyiv on the night of 21 October, the building housing the Faculty of Architecture at Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by the blast wave.

This was reported on the official Facebook page of KNUBA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, there were no casualties. According to preliminary information, 65 windows were damaged. This was confirmed by the National Police of Ukraine.

KNUBA notes that teaching is currently taking place with an enhanced remote learning component – until 30 October.

See more: SSU reported that it had exposed further six propagandists of Russian imperialism. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack











What led up to it?