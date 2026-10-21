"Shahed" struck 24-storey block of flats in Sviatoshynskyi district: two people killed, there are injured (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 21 October, the enemy continues to attack Kyiv with strike drones. A hit on a high-rise building has been recorded.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

According to him, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a 24-storey residential block was hit on the 20th floor. A fire has broken out.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that in the Desnianskyi district, a UAV crashed into parked cars.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Drones attack Kyiv: since start of day, one person has died and 21 have been injured. PHOTOS (updated)

The first images from the scene of the enemy strike are already being shared on social media.





Updated information

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, unfortunately, one person is known to have died as a result of a strike on a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

One person was also injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

As of 8:23 a.m., it was reported that one more person had died.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. The fire covered an area of about 70 square meters, and parts of the apartment’s structure were destroyed. While clearing the rubble, rescuers discovered the bodies of two people.

Read more: Kyiv under attack: UAV hits warehouse in Sviatoshynskyi district, private house catches fire in Shevchenkivskyi district (updated)











In the Desnianskyi District, seven parked cars caught fire in the courtyard of a high-rise building. The fire was extinguished over an area of 50 square meters.

In the Solomianskyi District, a fall in an open area was reported.

Details are being confirmed.

As Klitschko later reported, there are already two victims of the enemy attack. Both of the wounded were hospitalized by medical personnel.

According to the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi District after debris from a drone fell onto the building. A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were killed.

Two other people were injured.











