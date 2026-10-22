Russian drone hits house in Zhytomyr region: nine injured, including children
Russian forces attacked the Zhytomyr community with a strike drone. Nine people, including two children, were injured when it hit a private home.
Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET writes.
Strike on home injures children
"An enemy Shahed hit a private home. We now know of nine injured people, including two children," the regional military administration head said.
Injured people receive medical care
According to the regional military administration, two of those injured have been taken to the regional hospital.
Rescuers, medical personnel and Red Cross representatives are working at the site. Everyone affected is receiving the assistance they need.
Russian drones had previously attacked energy facilities and private households in Zhytomyr region.
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