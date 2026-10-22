Russian drone hits house in Zhytomyr region: nine injured, including children

Russian forces attacked the Zhytomyr community with a strike drone. Nine people, including two children, were injured when it hit a private home.

Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET writes.

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Strike on home injures children

"An enemy Shahed hit a private home. We now know of nine injured people, including two children," the regional military administration head said.

See more: Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr region for two days running. PHOTOS

Injured people receive medical care

According to the regional military administration, two of those injured have been taken to the regional hospital.

Rescuers, medical personnel and Red Cross representatives are working at the site. Everyone affected is receiving the assistance they need.

Russian drones had previously attacked energy facilities and private households in Zhytomyr region.

Read more: Enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones and ballistic missiles on evening of October 12: air raid alerts sound across regions (updated)