Occupiers strike house in Zaporizhzhia: family killed

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia on 22 October, killing two people.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the regional military administration, reported this, Censor.NET says.

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What is known

The strike hit a private house, killing two people.

Semikin later said the strike had killed a family: a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

See more: Russians hit residential building in Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman has been killed. PHOTO