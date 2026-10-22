1 028 3
Occupiers strike house in Zaporizhzhia: family killed
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia on 22 October, killing two people.
Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the regional military administration, reported this, Censor.NET says.
What is known
The strike hit a private house, killing two people.
Semikin later said the strike had killed a family: a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password