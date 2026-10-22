ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11449 visitors online
News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
1 028 3

Occupiers strike house in Zaporizhzhia: family killed

Russian strike kills two people in Zaporizhzhia home

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia on 22 October, killing two people.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the regional military administration, reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

The strike hit a private house, killing two people.

Semikin later said the strike had killed a family: a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

See more: Russians hit residential building in Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman has been killed. PHOTO

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (921) shoot out (19491) Zaporizhzhia region (2478) Zaporizkyy district (591)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 