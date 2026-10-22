Kyiv region under Russian attack again: One injured, homes and cars damaged

Russian troops continue their campaign of terror against civilians in the Kyiv region.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

Another Russian drone attack has struck Bucha district. A drone hit an open area near a local shop.

The blast wave damaged private homes and cars travelling along the highway.

Read more: Russia struck Kyiv region with drones: man was killed, and production building caught fire

Person injured in the attack

A civilian was also injured. The 59-year-old man sustained a leg injury and acoustic barotrauma. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

Rescue and emergency services are working at the scene. Details of the damage and the man’s condition are being clarified.

Read more: Massive nighttime attack on Kyiv region: woman killed in Irpin, children were injured, three people are missing (updated). PHOTOS