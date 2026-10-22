Kyiv region under Russian attack again: One injured, homes and cars damaged
Russian troops continue their campaign of terror against civilians in the Kyiv region.
Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Another Russian drone attack has struck Bucha district. A drone hit an open area near a local shop.
The blast wave damaged private homes and cars travelling along the highway.
Person injured in the attack
A civilian was also injured. The 59-year-old man sustained a leg injury and acoustic barotrauma. He is receiving the necessary medical care.
Rescue and emergency services are working at the scene. Details of the damage and the man’s condition are being clarified.
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