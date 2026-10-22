Another 11 citizens return from occupied areas to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Lubinets. PHOTOS

Another 11 citizens have been evacuated from Russian-occupied areas to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Lubinets stressed that the journey was particularly difficult for some of them because of their health, their need for medical care and the need to arrange a safe departure.

Among those who managed to leave was a married couple whose journey home effectively began twice.

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The woman had previously managed to leave the occupied area. Her husband, however, became seriously ill and was admitted to intensive care. She returned to be with him and, once his condition improved, arranged their departure again. Today they returned to Ukraine together. The man will now undergo a medical examination and further treatment.

Housing has been found for the family, and they will receive help settling in and rebuilding their lives after occupation.

The evacuation process

The ombudsman thanked MHP, an international company with Ukrainian roots, and its founder and CEO Yuriy Kosyuk for organising this group’s evacuation.

Lubinets also said cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross had been significantly strengthened this year in helping civilians leave occupied territories. The organisations now work together on a regular basis.

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Return operations take place weekly or every two weeks, depending on the lists of people awaiting assistance, their circumstances and the availability of a safe route.

The Ombudsman’s Office also works with another partner, Caritas Ukraine. Since early 2025, the organisation has helped people both during and after their return, providing onward transport, temporary accommodation, financial, social and psychological support, and assistance with other immediate needs. They are steadfast and reliable partners.

"The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine is effectively the only state institution that systematically organises the return of citizens from temporarily occupied territories via the Mokrany–Domanove humanitarian route. We work with people who often cannot leave on their own and coordinate assistance at every stage of their return," Lubinets said.

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The scale of this work is considerable. From 2023 to 2026, 818 people received assistance through relocation and family reunification efforts along various routes.

In total, 24,953 people, including 2,054 children, returned to Ukraine through this crossing point between May 24, 2024, and October 15, 2026.

In 2026 alone, 11,815 people returned, including 802 children.

These records began to be kept in 2024, after the Ombudsman’s Office became involved in work at the border.