Enterprise damaged by Russian attack in Khmelnytskyi region
Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi region on the evening of October 22.
Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Facebook, Censor.NET writes.
Enterprise building damaged
An enterprise building in Khmelnytskyi district was damaged in the attack. Its facade and windows were affected.
According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured.
It was previously reported that Russian troops struck Lozova in Kharkiv region on October 22. Two people were killed and 36 were injured in that attack.
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