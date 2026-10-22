Enterprise damaged by Russian attack in Khmelnytskyi region

Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi region on the evening of October 22.

Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Facebook, Censor.NET writes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enterprise building damaged

An enterprise building in Khmelnytskyi district was damaged in the attack. Its facade and windows were affected.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured.

It was previously reported that Russian troops struck Lozova in Kharkiv region on October 22. Two people were killed and 36 were injured in that attack.

Read more: Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi: seriously wounded woman died in hospital