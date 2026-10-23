Russians launched massive attack on Sumy using strike drones: there are casualties (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 23 October, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Sumy using strike drones. Some of the enemy drones hit their targets; damage has been reported in the city and there are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the night-time attack, civilian infrastructure in three parts of the city was damaged, as well as the residential area of the Kovpakivskyi district.

There are casualties

According to preliminary information, at least two people were injured as a result of the attack. Their condition is being assessed, and the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike are ongoing.

Update

According to Serhii Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, the enemy attacked the city with "Geran-2" strike UAVs. Gas stations and a warehouse in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city were hit.

Windows in nearby residential buildings, an administrative building, and a parked car were also damaged.

"Two gas station employees—a 39-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man—were injured in the attack. They sustained minor injuries. Both received the necessary medical care and are currently at home," Kryvosheenko said.

See more: Russia strikes Sumy with guided aerial bombs: man killed, others wounded, residential area hit (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS









