Dispute arises in US over Starshield restrictions for Ukraine – Associated Press

Following reports of restrictions on satellite communications—which Ukraine uses for military operations—confusion arose within Donald Trump’s team over who had made the decision. Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, Ukraine has yet to receive a clear official explanation.

According to Censor.NET, the Associated Press reports this, citing sources.

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A dispute has arisen within U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and among his allies regarding the circumstances surrounding the recent restrictions on Ukraine’s access to satellite systems. Officials have offered different accounts of what led to disruptions in the operation of communication systems that are vital to the Ukrainian military, particularly for countering Russian attacks.

Restrictions on satellite communications have caused concern in Ukraine

The restrictions applied to Starshield—the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service, which plays a crucial role in providing communications and supporting the operation of Ukrainian drones.

Last week, these changes caused concern among Ukrainian military personnel and government officials. According to reports from commanders, the disruptions led to the loss of drones and the cancellation of military missions.

On Thursday, October 22, Trump stated that the service was once again operating at full speed. However, according to a high-ranking European official familiar with the situation in Ukraine, Starshield’s actual operating status had not changed, and the speed limit, in his assessment, remained at around 160 km/h.

As the AP notes, Ukraine has not received a clear official explanation of who initiated the restrictions or for what reasons. The agency’s source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly on the situation.

Members of Trump's team are putting forward various versions

Since last week, there have been ongoing discussions in the U.S. about who exactly ordered the restriction of the satellite network that Ukraine has relied on for years to counter Russian attacks.

Donald Trump himself said on Thursday that he had not given such an order.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, for his part, hinted at coordination between the White House and Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX. At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth denied the administration’s involvement in the restrictions.

Read more: Ukrainian military lost millions of dollars’ worth of drones due to Starlink restrictions – NYT

Contradictory statements have raised questions about who made the decision and who should be held accountable for its consequences.

A U.S. senator announced a new investigation

The incident and the lack of clear explanations sparked outrage among supporters of a tougher policy toward Russia and Ukraine's allies in the U.S. Congress.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal announced the launch of a new investigation into the circumstances surrounding the speed limits imposed on Ukrainian defense systems.

At this point, the key questions remain: who initiated the restrictions on Starshield, what were the reasons behind them, and whether the service has, in practice, resumed full operation.