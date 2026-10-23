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Enemy is advancing in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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The enemy has advanced near Mali Shcherbaky (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Shcherbaky (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), the report states.

Map update

deepstate

Read more: Russians have advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Vilne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

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Zaporizhzhia region (2478) Vasylivskyy district (126) Polohivskyy district (353) Mali Shcherbaky (6) Shcherbaky (2) DeepState (581)
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