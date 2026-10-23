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Enemy is advancing in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
The enemy has advanced near Mali Shcherbaky (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Shcherbaky (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), the report states.
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