Enemy is advancing in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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The enemy has advanced near Mali Shcherbaky (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Shcherbaky (Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), the report states.

Map update

Read more: Russians have advanced in Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Vilne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP