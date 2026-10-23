On front lines, there were 165 clashes over past 24 hours. Most of the attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk and Southern Slobozhanshchyna sectors, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 165 combat engagements against Russian occupiers. The enemy actively employed aircraft, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones. The heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk, Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi, and Huliaipilske sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders launched two attacks in the areas of Ulanove and Korchakivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 14 enemy attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Kovalivka, Anyshchyne, Izbytske, Radkivka, and Vilkhuvatka.

Watch more: ’Forpost’ border guards have recaptured over 10 km² in Southern Slobozhanskyi sector. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched a single attack in the area of Petropavlivka.

Enemy attempts to advance were halted in the Lyman sector, where our defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Katerynivka, Koliadzi, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out a single attack in the area of Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 11 attacks were recorded. The occupiers carried out assault operations in the areas of Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Pavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 15 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, and also launched assaults in the directions of Kucheriv Yar, Svitle, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, and Myrne.

Read more: 229 combat engagements on front: most enemy attacks on Kostiantynivka axis – General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any active offensive operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, 12 attacks by the invaders were repelled in the areas of Charivne, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Novoselivka, and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Lukianivske area.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, no active enemy operations were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged. No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.