Senator Blumenthal has launched investigation into Starshield restrictions for Ukraine

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has launched an investigation into Ukraine’s loss of access to the Starshield military satellite communications system and the potential weakening of its defense capabilities as a result of these restrictions. He is trying to determine who initiated the change in the terms of access to the service and what alternatives the Pentagon has.

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Blumenthal, the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth.

According to him, late in the evening on October 13, the Ukrainian military lost critical access to Starshield—the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system. This occurred after the speed at which the equipment could remain connected to the network was restricted.

"This case raises urgent questions about who has the technical and legal authority to change these capabilities," the senator wrote.

He also asked whether the Pentagon has sufficient alternatives in case SpaceX's services become unavailable.

Read more: Dispute arises in US over Starshield restrictions for Ukraine – Associated Press

According to Blumenthal, the restrictions have put the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the civilian population at risk. The senator stressed the need to determine who controls the critical technologies on which the U.S. government has spent billions of dollars.

Senator Demands Explanations from the Pentagon and SpaceX

Blumenthal said that the subcommittee will examine the U.S. government's collaboration with SpaceX technologies and the extent of its dependence on them.

He has given the Pentagon until November 5 to provide answers to the questions outlined in the letter to Hegset. The senator is also demanding that a briefing be held by November 12 with representatives from SpaceX who are familiar with the restrictions imposed on Starshield.

At the same time, the Democrats’ options in the Senate are limited, as Republicans control the majority in that chamber. Therefore, Blumenthal can request information and briefings, but he does not have the authority to issue subpoenas on his own to compel testimony.

If the Democrats gain control of the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, Blumenthal will likely head the Investigations Subcommittee, which could expand his ability to conduct an inquiry.

Read more: Trump confirmed that Musk has lifted Starlink’s speed limits for Ukraine