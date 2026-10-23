Chemical plant in Perm Krai of Russian Federation is on fire following drone attack: "F#ck. It’s hitting ’Azotka’. Whole thing’s on fire". VIDEO

In the Russian city of Berezniki, in the Perm Krai, heavy smoke was reported in the area around the ‘Azot’ chemical plant – part of the ‘Uralkhim’ group – following a drone attack. Video footage has emerged online showing a thick plume of smoke rising above the industrial area.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the industrial site in the distance, with a tall column of grey-white smoke rising above it. It is clearly visible even from a considerable distance.

The footage was filmed from the opposite bank of the reservoir. The smoke rises above the trees and gradually disperses into the sky.

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At the start of the video, a drone can also be seen flying towards the plant.

According to the information accompanying the video, the smoke arose following a drone attack on the ‘Azot’ chemical complex in Berezniki.

Read more: Drones attack industrial facility near Surgut, almost 3,000 km from Ukraine: fire breaks out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Azot" is a large chemical plant, whose production facilities cover an area of around 140 hectares.

The plant produces ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, urea and other chemical products. Some of these substances are dual-use and can be used both in civilian industry and in the manufacture of explosives.

Warning! Strong language!

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