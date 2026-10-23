Ukrzaliznytsia will receive 10 Finnish Dv12 diesel locomotives and components

Finland has become the first country to provide locomotives to Ukrzaliznytsia free of charge. The Ukrainian railway will receive 10 Dv12-series diesel locomotives and related components.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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The agreement on the transfer of locomotives was signed by the prime ministers of Finland, Petteri Orpo, and Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi, in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The agreement was the result of an initiative launched during the "Carpathian Eight" summit. At that time, Ukraine began forming an international coalition to replenish its locomotive fleet with used equipment from partner countries.

Read more: Finland allocates €2 million to Ukraine for food aid and winter preparations

Russian attacks have damaged nearly 600 locomotives

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have damaged or destroyed nearly 600 locomotives, including more than 300 diesel locomotives.

"Restoring them requires significant funds and time, and in some cases is impossible. That is why it is important to promptly replenish the locomotive fleet," the company emphasized.

Diesel locomotives are particularly important for ensuring uninterrupted rail service during Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, as they can operate independently of the overhead power supply.





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